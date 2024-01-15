1,400 IP security cameras installed in Quetta

QUETTA: State-of-the-art Quetta Safe City Project enters its final phase as 1,400 IP cameras have been installed in 225 sites in the provincial capital under this vital security project to monitor sensitive locations in Quetta.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s media cell on Monday, state-of-the-art Quetta Safe City Project would formally be inaugurated during the current month.

It said that 1400 internet protocol cameras have been installed in 225 sites of the provincial capital. Statement said that through this system, sensitive locations in Quetta city will be monitored besides helping police to improve security situation of the city.

The Quetta Safe City Project will include installation of 1400 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras around and throughout the Quetta city. The provincial Science and Technology department will be responsible for its successful execution and working. It will be handled through a secure virtual private network (VPN) system.

In addition, the Quetta Safe City Project will work with various Government organizations and departments e.g. National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Excise Department, Police Surveillance Department, and the Smart verification and alert system. Under the umbrella of the project, all the data will be examined, filtered and monitored. It will also monitor all the vehicles entering and leaving the city. This regulation of all the processes in the government sectors will fortify the safety of the people and timely highlight any unusual activity that may take place. It will also aid in avoiding any security breach within the system.

The Quetta Safe City Project will raise the standards of defense which is why it has come as a breath of fresh air for the improvement of the security situation of Quetta. The project will help greatly reduce crime rates not only on the macro level but also at the micro level. Street crimes such as robbery, theft, target killing, and other violent crimes will become easy to prevent and eliminate by the application of QSCP. The smuggling of any illegal objects and materials will also be stopped.