1,452 coronavirus cases surface in Pakistan in 24 hours; 33 more die: Report

May 14, 2020

KARACHI:As many as 1,452 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours surfaced in Pakistan by 08:32 am on Thursday while 33 more patients died of the virus disease during the same period. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 770 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 35,788 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out which 13,341 cases were in Sindh, 13,561 in Punjab, 2,239 in Balochistan, 5,252 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 822 in Islamabad, 482 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 91 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 9,695 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is a continuous rise in virus disease cases in the country. It is feared that cases may rise to an alarming level by the end of this month as lockdown has been eased.

