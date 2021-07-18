Islamabad, July 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):A 15-member Chinese delegation has visited Dasu in connection with the investigation of the tragic incident where it was briefed by the Pakistani side. In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, responding to media queries regarding the Chinese delegation’s visit to Pakistan to provide assistance in investigating the Dasu incident, said the Chinese team expressed appreciation over the efforts made by the Pakistan side.

He said the delegation visited Dasu and was briefed at the incident site by the Pakistani investigators. The delegation also examined the site along with the Pakistani counterparts. The delegation comprises of the representatives from the Chinese Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, criminal investigation and technical experts. Yesterday, the delegation held a meeting with all relevant stakeholders in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistani side was led in the meeting by the Interior Secretary and the Chinese side by the Ambassador of China. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged deepest condolences on the loss of precious lives and the Chinese side was briefed regarding the progress in the ongoing investigation indicating possibility of sabotage and about the care being provided to the injured. After the meeting, the Chinese delegation visited injured Chinese nationals at CMH Rawalpindi.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post 15-member Chinese team visits Dasu incident site, appreciates Pakistan’s efforts to investigate it appeared first on Official News Pakistan.