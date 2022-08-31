15 students complete internship program with police 

Islamabad, August 31, 2022 (PPI-OT):As many as 15 students of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) completed their internship with Islamabad Capital Police and were educated about traffic rules and road safety measures.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police (ICTP) is acquainting citizens and students about traffic rules through various programs. Following one of such programs, a batch of CUST students completed their internship with ICTP spanning 65-hour and they were educated about traffic rules, road safety measures and functioning of various departments.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that efforts are underway to promote friendly policing in the city. He said that young generation is our asset and their cooperation as well as responsible attitude is crucial for safe road environment in the city. The concluding ceremony was attended by Director CUST Naeem Ullah Khan, officials from education wing of traffic police and others.

SSP (Traffic) distributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fellows and family members about road safety tips. He also presented shield to Director CUST Naeem Ullah Khan and hoped that disciplinary traffic system could be ensured through cooperation of young generation.

In the end, SSP (Traffic) said that those completing such programs with the ICT police are brand ambassadors entrusted with the task to cooperate in ensuring safe road environment in the city. He hoped that such internship programs would inculcate friendly police ecology and to make young person’s more responsible to achieve various tasks including secure road environment.

