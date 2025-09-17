Fifteen suspected thieves have been arrested during a police operation at a steel mill in Bin Qasim. They were allegedly attempting to steal a large quantity of iron, copper, and other valuable goods. Acting on a tip-off, Bin Qasim police, under the direction of SSP Malir, raided a location in their jurisdiction and caught the suspects red-handed while they were allegedly stealing iron and scrap. Further investigation is underway.
15 Suspects Arrested for Stealing Iron, Copper, and Valuable Goods from Steel Mill
