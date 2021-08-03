16 IIOJK prisoners shifted to Haryana jail in India

Srinagar, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian authorities have shifted over a dozen Kashmiri political prisoners from Srinagar Central Jail to a prison in the Indian state of Haryana. At least sixteen political prisoners, including Sajad Ahmed Butt, who were lodged in Srinagar Central Jail, were shifted to Haryana jail.

In May this year, over two dozen political prisoners were shifted from Jammu jails to Haryana. In April and August 2019 over four hundred political prisoners including Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami in IIOJK, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, were shifted from Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu to Haryana prison. In August 2019 also, 70 prisoners from IIOJK jails were shifted to high security jails in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kmsnews.org