16th Annual CSR Summit to be Held in Islamabad on March 6th

KARACHI: The 16th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit and Awards-2024 is set to take place at a prestigious hotel in Islamabad on March 6th, with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aniq Ahmed, gracing the event as the chief guest.

Organized by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), the summit serves as a pivotal platform for extensive deliberations on corporate philanthropy within the country. Each year, the forum convenes to address pressing issues in CSR and explore avenues to synergize resources for the betterment of underprivileged communities and charitable causes across Pakistan.

This year's summit will celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding contributions made by both public and private sector entities towards uplifting the socio-economic status of marginalized populations. Notable figures to attend include Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, H.E. Jakob Linulf, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Mr. Ch. Latif Akbar, Speaker of AJK Assembly, and H.E. Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan.

The event will witness the conferral of 125 awards to representatives from 75 distinguished companies, recognizing their excellence in various facets of CSR endeavors. Esteemed speakers such as Zia Salahuddin, Executive Director of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Bilal Anwar, CEO of NDRMF, and Bashir Malik, Chairman of Bin Qutub Foundation, among others, will share their insights and experiences. Moreover, luminaries like Usman Aslam, Head of Climate Change Initiatives at Tameer e Khalaq Foundation, Muhammad Bin Shahzad, Sustainability expert from Tetra Pak, Huma Zafar, CSR representative from MPCL, and Iman Gholami from Habib Metropolitan Bank, will also contribute to the enriching discourse during the summit.

The 16th Annual CSR Summit promises to be a dynamic platform for collaboration, innovation, and recognition, reaffirming the commitment of Pakistan's corporate sector towards fostering sustainable development and societal well-being.