17 more die of coronavirus disease in Pakistan

August 7, 2020

Karachi: As many as 782 new coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan on Friday while 17 more patients died of the virus disease. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 6,052 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 282,645 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 122,759 cases were in Sindh, 94,040 in Punjab, 11,821 in Balochistan, 34,432 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,182 in Islamabad, 2,287 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2,124 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 258,099 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is continuous decline in the coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.

