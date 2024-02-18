17 years on, India denying justice to Samjhauta Express attack affectees

ISLAMABAD: Despite lapse of 17 years, the Indian government continues to deny justice to the families of victims of the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack despite availability of evidence.

On February 18, 2007, 68 persons, mostly Pakistanis, were killed in bomb blasts in Samjhauta Express, a cross border train service between Pakistan and India, said a report released, today, by Kashmir Media Service. The report maintained that the bombs were planted by Hindutva terrorists with connivance of Indian secret agencies.

The report maintained that acquittal of those involved in blasts showed Hindutva extremists enjoy impunity under Modi-led BJP/RSS/VHP and Bajrang Dal govt in India and that the Indian court decision in this regard was a reflection of Indian state policy to protect the Hindutva terrorists.

The Samjhauta Express bombing was a false flag operation aimed at maligning Pakistan while the Indian secret agencies like RAW have staged several Samjhauta Express blasts like false flag ops to defame Pakistan. The international community and peace-loving countries must realize that the RSS-backed Hindutva BJP government is a threat to global and regional peace.

It deplored that the Indian court acquitted four Hindu terrorists despite having evidence of their involvement in the heinous act, adding the court acquitted four culprits owing to their Hindutva connections. It pointed out that the court decision came even after a Hindu extremist leader and affiliated with RSS, Swami Aseeman and confession during the investigations of having been a part of the incident.

