The Senate was informed on Friday that seventeen thousand seven hundred thirty eight (17738) religious madaris are registered with Directorate General Religious Education (DGRE).
Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, in a written reply, told the House that the Directorate General Religious Education is the only department at the federal level to register religious seminaries.
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the Directorate has provided one thousand one hundred ninety six teachers in five hundred and ninety eight Madaris.
He said text books have also been given to over one hundred and fifty thousand students, enrolled in the registered Madaris to impart contemporary education.
The Chair announced that a Russian parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Federation Council, Ms Valentina is paying a three-day visit to Pakistan from Sunday.
He said Ms Valentina will address the Senate of Pakistan in its special sitting to be held on Monday at 5:00 pm. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 3:00 pm.