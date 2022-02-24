18 more die of Covid in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported 18 more deaths due to Covid in the last 24 hours while the number of positive cases rose to 1,505,328 and the countrywide death from the viral disease soared to 30,114 so far.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far, 13,480 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,048 in Sindh 6,228 in KP, 1,009 in Islamabad, 786 in Azad Kashmir, 374 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 565,975 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 500,092 in Punjab, 215,588 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,107 in Islamabad, 42,825 in Azad Kashmir, 35,309 in Balochistan and 11,432 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,258,701 coronavirus tests and 42,396 in the last 24 hours. 1,412,429 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,220 patients are in critical condition. The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 3.4 percent.

So far, 124,309,711 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 510,878 in last 24 hours. 96,218,183 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 389,409 received their second dose in last 24 hours. The number of total administered doses has reached to 209,438,557 with 922,218 in the last 24 hours.