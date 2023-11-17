1,890 more illegal Afghans deported in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The repatriation of illegal Afghans and other foreigners continues as 230,446 people returned to their countries during the countywide operation, as 1,890 more illegal Afghans left Pakistan in last 24 hours.

According to official data, 325 families have returned to Afghanistan in 186 vehicles during last 24 hours. The government of Pakistan is facilitating the illegal Afghans in the repatriation process at the Torkham and Chaman borders. So far, 230,446 illegal Afghan nationals have returned to their country after the deadline for voluntarily returning expired on October 31

Earlier, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti rejected any ‘manhandling’ of illegal immigrants in Pakistan’s repatriation process. “Prime Minister [Anwaarul Haq Kakar] has given very clear instructions that there should be no manhandling of illegal immigrants during the repatriation process,” the interior minister said while speaking on the Senate floor.

Sarfraz Bugti also assured the House that any mismanagement on the borders would be checked and suggestions from the political leadership in this regard would be welcomed. “No Afghan refugee having legal documents has been even touched,” he added.