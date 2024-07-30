Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabric and Yarn Expo 2024 is set to mark its 30th anniversary with a landmark event in Shanghai from August 27 to 29 with over 3,000 exhibitors.
According to a statement issued today, a notable highlight is the participation of 19 Pakistani companies such as Kohinoor Mills, Mahmood Textile Mills, Reliance Weaving Mills, Soorty Enterprises, which will showcase their products at ITSA.
Meanwhile, Abtex International, Indus Dyeing and Mfg Co, and Masood Textile will exhibit at Yarn Expo. There will also be a Pakistan pavilion organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
The show will bring 3,000 exhibitors from 24 countries across seven halls, spanning more than 190,000 sqm, and attracting nearly 90,000 trade buyers from 116 countries and regions. Organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd in collaboration with CCPIT and the China Textile Information Centre, attendees can anticipate cutting-edge fabrics and innovations showcased through the transformative “Fabric to Fashion” project.
With recent changes in Pakistan’s import and sales tax regarding cotton yarn, the timing is ideal for visiting Yarn Expo. This year’s expo will feature 515 specialized yarn exhibitors, offering unparalleled opportunities for industry networking and business growth.
In recognition of long-term participation, Mahmood Textile will be honored with a souvenir for completing 10 years at the event, underscoring the enduring partnerships and commitment to excellence that define Intertextile Apparel. A large number of textile visitors will also be attending the show.