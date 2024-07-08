Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, have martyred 1,934 Kashmiris, including 286 in fake encounters and custody, since the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8, 2016, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, these killings have rendered 159 women widowed and 393 children orphaned.
Additionally, the report said, at least 30,063 people have been injured due to the use of brute force, including bullets, pellets, and teargas shells, by Indian military, paramilitary, and police personnel against peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the occupied territory.