1,991 new coronavirus cases surface in Pakistan in 24 hours; 21 more die: Report

May 10, 2020

KARACHI:As many as 1,991 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours surfaced in Pakistan by 07:40 am on Sunday while 21 more patients died of the virus disease during the same period. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 639 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 29,465 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out which 10,771 cases were in Sindh, 11,093 in Punjab, 1,935 in Balochistan, 4,509 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 641 in Islamabad, 430 in Gilgit- Baltistan, and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 8,023 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is a continuous rise in virus disease cases in the country. It is feared that cases may rise to an alarming level by the end of this month as lockdown has been eased.

Related Posts