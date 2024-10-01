The first Pakistan-Russia Trade and Investment Forum is in progress in Moscow. Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, in his remarks, on the occasion expressed the confidence that this forum marks the start of new bilateral relations between the two countries.
According to a statement, hee said Pakistan-Russia have longstanding diplomatic and commercial relations. He said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Russia, emphasizing both sides have a great scope of joint ventures in different fields.
The Minister for Privatization highlighted the attractive business environment offered by Pakistan. He said Pakistan constitutes the fifth largest market in the world and it has the most liberal trade and investment regime in the region. He said foreign investment in Pakistan is fully protected. All our economic sectors are open for investment.
In his remarks on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali expressed satisfaction that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia has crossed the one billion dollars threshold, saying this reflects the growing interest of both countries to enhance their economic and trade relations.
The Ambassador said Pakistan views Russia as an important and reliable trade partner. He said Pakistan looks forward to working with Russia to enhance economic relations.