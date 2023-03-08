1st SMIU Global Research Congress begins in Karachi

KARACHI: A two-day 1st SMIU Global Research Congress started at Sindh Madressatul Islam University from Wednesday.

Saeed Ghani, provincial minister, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, Dr. Amjad Siraj, Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Mr. Cemal Sangu, Sindh HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Rafi, Dr. Mehmet Emin Aydin, Senior Lecturer at the University of the West of England, UK, Dr. Moosa Salim Moosa Alkharosi of Oman University and Mr. Javed Memon, Regional Director Sindh HEC inaugurated the 1st Global Research Congress and five International Conferences at the Sir Shahnawaz Auditorium.

Addressing the congress provincial minister, Saeed Ghani said this is the first congress of its kind where five international conferences have been organized. He said the Global Research Congress covers most modern challenges to society, including green energy, environment/climate change, sustainable development, artificial intelligence, media, management, business leadership, education, and linguistics.

“Universities are nurseries of new knowledge, and it is always a pleasure to be with the brains of the country at different events organized by institutions,” the minister said and added that he congratulates and appreciates the organizing committee of the congress and the Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai for putting in their efforts to organize this mega event.

Ghani said he would appreciate it if the organizing committee of the congress would forward the recommendations of the congress on different key issues related to climate change, education, green energy, sustainable development, media, and artificial intelligence to the Government of Sindh, The Government of Sindh shall support those recommendations and their relevant implementation.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai giving background of the congress said when we recovered from Covid-19, then focused on research and this congress and international conferences are also part of the said objective. He said at present SMIU publishes seven research journals and faculty is doing a qualitative research work.

He said SMIU students’ population has increased threefold, from 1800 to 6000, in the last two years, which shows people’s trust in the institution’s education system. Additionally, the university has obtained projects of a Youth Development Center from HEC and National Incubation Centers through Punjab I.T. Board, which are crucial facilities for the university and will contribute towards producing refined quality youth for the country’s ever-growing human resource needs.

Mr. Cemal Sangu, Turkish Consul General in Karachi said Turkiye has offered scholarships to SMIU’s students and one for its faculty. He said SMIU has old relations with Turkiye as its founder Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi had supported Turkiye in the Ottoman empire and Russian war. That is why, Turkiye had given titles of “Effendi” and “Bey” to Hassanally Effendi. He said without research work no nation could progress and develop.

Dr. Amjad Siraj, Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University appreciated the faculty for organizing this mega event. He said now machines are replacing human beings in many areas, that change has brought many challenges for research scholars.

The panelists in a session of Panel Discussion held on “Role of Media in Crisis and Disaster Management: Climate Change and Recent Floods in Pakistan” said the media gives space only to glamour news, but three districts of Sindh, which had badly affected in the floods last year are still under flood water but media is overlooking on these issues. Senior journalists Mr. Aajiz Jamali and Mr. Riaz Sohail said that last year almost entire kachho area of district Dadu was destroyed but main steam media ignored miseries of the affected people.

Ms Zeenia Shoukat, a noted development professional said in disaster mostly women suffer more and live under vulnerable conditions. She said there is a huge gap in policy making and common peoples interests. “Those who are making policies did not include people who are at ground level. Policies were being made in offices that is why we fail to face natural disasters, she concluded.

“Reshaping Society and Innovation with the Help of Technology.”

Research scholars said many types of researches are conducted in the world but applied research solves real-world issues. It was said that our education system should make a multidisciplinary research program. They should invest more in these programs as capitalists do.

Dr. Moosa Salem Moosa of Oman University said that it depends on users that how individuals use technology. Some use it for improvement and some for entertainment. One of the scholars mentioned that “technologies have created isolation”. Most people invest their time in mobile and computer. He also said that “it is a misconception that technology is decreasing jobs”. Examining the impact of Intrinsic and Extrinsic Motivation on the public sector Organization Employees’ Job Performance”.

Ms. Uzaima Nasir from SZABIST presented her research work on Examining the impact of Intrinsic and Extrinsic Motivation on the public sector Organization Employees’ Job Performance.” She highlighted the value of both intrinsic and extrinsic motivation in the workplace. The relationship between intrinsic, extrinsic, and employee job performance with meditating effect of employee engagement in the public sector organization with the controlled “working environment” is her key purpose of the discourse. Further, she presented her findings regarding whether relationships may be strengthened with the aid of employee engagement and the workplace. Her research included the deductive method approach, which was developed based on individual initiative. She wrapped up by discussing the effects of both intrinsic and extrinsic motivation on employee engagement individually.

An Approach for Predicting Road Accident Severity using ANN Deep Learning

Mr. Shahzeb Abdul Khaliq presented his research paper on “An Approach for Predicting Road Accident Severity using ANN Deep Learning.” The speaker talked on the immense rise in road accidents globally and said that it has become a never ending problem. Additionally, he reported the statistics of road accidents in Pakistan. The recent statistics of the country reveal that about 770 road accidents occurred in 2021. The speaker’s findings reveal that ANN is a promising approach to minimize the road accidents because it is a fastest algorithm. The research reveals that ANN is 97.7% accurate.