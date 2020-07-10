2 dead, 10 injured in Chaman clash

July 10, 2020

QUETTA:An armed clash between two groups in Chaman, a bordering city with Afghanistan, took the lives of two persons on Friday while ten other persons sustained injuries.

Levies sources said the incident occurred in Purana Chaman area over installation of electric pools. Different weapons were openly used during the clash. Resultantly, two persons, Muhammad Ismail and Zain-ud-Din, died while ten others sustained injuries.

Dead bodies and injured persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Chaman where after providing initial treatment, five injured persons were referred to Quetta for further treatment. Levies lodged case and started investigation.

