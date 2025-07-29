Azad Kashmir’s Information Minister, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, declared Pakistan a safe haven not only for Kashmiris but for Muslims worldwide, from Lucknow to Hyderabad Deccan. He claimed that generations of those who opposed the Two-Nation Theory now regret their ancestors’ decision.
Shah stated that no minority is safe from Hindutva’s staunch nationalism. He asserted that neither Modi nor the Hindutva ideology can prevent India’s division. Accusing India of terrorism in Pakistan, he said that India cannot fight Pakistan militarily, but it uses proxies to target Pakistani citizens.
Shah declared that India’s arrogance and lies, exemplified by the Rafale deal, will be exposed, and India will answer for every life lost. He emphasized that Kashmiris are well aware of India’s duplicity. The minister paid tribute to Major Zaid Saleem and Sepoy Nazm Hussain, martyred while fighting Indian proxies in Balochistan’s Mastung district, and lauded the sacrifices of Pakistan’s defense personnel.
Shah further stated that India is the sole cause of instability in South Asia, and the entire nation supports its armed forces in operations against Indian proxies. He affirmed that Pakistan and its army are not weak and possess the full capacity to counter every enemy conspiracy, as witnessed in May. He warned that India is on a path to self-destruction, and the actions of its extremist administration are destabilizing the entire region. Shah said that Pakistan is the only obstacle to India’s ambitions, and as long as Pakistan stands, India’s malicious aims will not succeed. He expressed confidence in Pakistan’s survival.