20 injured as coach overturns near Bhitshah

HALA:Twenty people were injured, some of them seriously, when a coach overturned near Bhitshah on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, a fast-moving coach was on its way to Punjab from Karachi when it went out of driver’s control and overturned on the National Highway at Jara Wah stop near Bhitshah. As a result, 20 people, including women and children, suffered injuries, five of them seriously.

The injured include Amir, Yousuf, Ghafar, Kalsoom, Amina, Punhal, Sabir, Muzamil, Huma and others.

They were brought to a local hospital for treatment. Five of the critical injured were shifted to a Hyderabad hospital.