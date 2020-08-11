20 Kg Flour Bags at a Controlled Rate of Rs.860 Being provided

August 11, 2020

Lahore, August 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Senior and Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that according to reports from various districts, the supply of 20 kg bag of flour at a controlled rate of Rs. 860 is going on successfully and there is no complaint of shortage anywhere in the province. He pointed out that the report of the Bureau of Statistics has made it clear that Punjab Province is providing flour to people at the lowest rates across the country, the Food and District Administration is on alert and there is an abundance of low price flour at shops. Abdul Aleem Khan in an exclusive talk, here today, said that the Punjab flour mills are being made to abide by the rules and regulations but the supply of subsidized wheat to the flour mills in Sindh has not been started yet by the provincial Government.

Different prices of flour create problems and some factions would buy low price wheat and flour from Punjab and sell it at an experience rate in other provinces. He said that other provinces also have to take steps to keep the same price of flour so that citizens could get flour at the same rate across the country. Senior and Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan further said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, strict monitoring is underway for the supply of low price flour in Punjab which has yielded positive results and now there are no rare complaints of non-availability of flour at controlled rates in the cities.

He added that the report of Bureau of Statistics has also confirmed the performance of the Punjab Food Department. In Sha Allah, strict measures will continue to be taken to stabilize the prices of wheat and flour, he said. Senior Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan further said that he himself would take stock of the situation of flour and wheat for which he has visited Bahawalpur and Multan, in order to review the situation. He will soon visit other cities so that any grievances of the citizens can be addressed, Abdul Aleem Khan concluded.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk

Related Posts