2000 to 3000 child patients visit Children Hospital OPD daily

LARKANA: Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Medical Superintendent Dr. Gulzar Tunio said on Monday that the number of patients in all public hospitals of Larkana has increased by thousands.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) and CMCH administration are working together in OPDs where 750 patients used to come daily only in Children Hospital but the rush has increased to 2000 to 3000 child patients daily, teams of doctors are providing medical facilities to the victims of most areas of district Qamber-Shahdadkot, Dadu and other districts along with medicine and rescue ambulance.

He said that a special gastro ward has been established in CMCH, now a special ward has also been made for malaria patients cases of which too have increased, where 24-hour tests, medicines and treatment facilities are available, while unit-1 of Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital is in the stage of preparation and it will be opened today where the paramedical staff will be posted by tomorrow.

He said that CMCH gynecologists are going to the camps of flood-affected women and registering pregnant women to whom we are providing ambulances and other necessary facilities. He said that Larkana’s modern Trauma Center will be opened for patients in the next few days, which too has already been delayed, while a separate emergency ward has also been established due to the increase in the number of child patients. He said that the SMBBMU and the health department are also distributing medicines and rations to the affected patients.

It must be mentioned here that renovation work of Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital Units was 80% carried out by the rulers of UAE as it was built by the then ruler Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan on the request of the then prime minister Zulfiqkar Ali Bhutto but owing to the emergency of flood victims it was opened today under the direction of SMBBMU Vice Chancellor to handle the rush of female flood victim patients, Dr. Tunio told PPI. He said remain work will be completed once the emergency is over.