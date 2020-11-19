2016 PIA plane crash: Pilot not responsible for accident: CAA probe report tells

KARACHI:The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday submitted its investigation report after four years pertaining to the Pakistan International Airlines’s (PIA) ATR plane crash in 2016, stating that the pilot was not responsible for the accident as the plane crashed due to a technical fault.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard a petition filed after an Islamabad-bound flight of the national flag carrier crashed near Abbottabad after taking off from Chitral on December 7, 2016, leaving 42 passengers and crew, including singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed and his wife, dead.

The 207-page report has been submitted by CAA in the Sindh High Court. The report said the crashed ATR plane was damaged, and the pilot was not responsible for the accident but the technical fault caused the plane to crash, the report said.

Civil Aviation also received response from the USA, France and Canada, the report said. PIA was blamed for ATR plane crash in the report. The court summoned the Director Safety Management PIA for the next hearing

“Who was responsible for the accident? Whose negligence caused the incident?,” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked. At which, Air Commodore Usman Ghani said some things in the report cannot be made public. The court asked what steps are being taken to prevent such accidents in the future. Investigations have been carried out in accordance with international standards, Air Commander said.

He said recommendations and tips were also given to avoid further accidents. What other decisions have been made for ATR aircraft?, Justice Mazhar asked. The crash was mainly due to a malfunction of the plane?, The court.

The court remarked PIA administration should appear in court and tell the court how to avoid further accidents. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 1.

