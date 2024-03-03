21 die in KP rains during 48 hours

PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least 21 people died and 37 other injured due to heavy rains during the last forty-eight hours.

According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, at least thirty houses were completely while ninety-seven houses partially damaged across the province.

Meanwhile, the concerned district administrations are working to reopen the blocked roads for smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed to provide relief and compensation cheques to the affected families.

He also directed for opening of closed road and provide facilities to people stuck in rains and landsliding. The Chief Minister also directed PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations to be alert and facilitate people.

Talking to APP, DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan said that directives have been issued to all DCs to carry out relief and rescue operations in the rain-affected areas.