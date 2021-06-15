210 criminals held during last week, looted items worth millions of rupees recovered

Islamabad, June 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that, Islamabad Police, during last week accelerated its efforts against criminals and arrested 210 outlaws with huge recovery of looted items worth Rs 5.6 million. Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, he said that renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

SSP (Operations) told that, 40 culprits were arrested involved in dacoity, robbery, car/motorcycle theft while 24 absconders were held during the same period. Complete challans of 143 cases were sent to concerned apex courts, he added. Syed Mustafa Tanweer further stated that ICT Police had launched a special campaign against drug sellers/bootleggers for elimination of this menace from Capital. During this campaign Islamabad Police have nabbed 10 accused and recovered 3.255 kilogram hashish, 163 gram heroine and 89 wine bottles from them. 12 accused were also held for having illegal weapons and recovered 12 pistols and 48 rounds and four daggers from them, the SSP maintained.

He emphasized that police accelerated its efforts against criminals and 124 accused involved in crimes of different nature were also arrested. Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer reiterated that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. He has also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.

