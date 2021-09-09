22 arrested in Bengal for posing as Amazon employees 

Kolkata, September 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):At least 22 people have been arrested for running a fake call centre, posing as Amazon employees and cheating several people in Indian city Kolkata of West Bangal state. Acting on an input, a team of Kolkata Police’s Detective Department during a raid at the centre located in New Alipore found operating the call centre without any valid documents, a police officer said.

“Initial probe revealed that conversations were made by the accused over voice internet protocol communication system, introducing themselves as employees of Amazon. They would tell the gullible callers that their gift money would be refunded,” he said. Meanwhile, a woman has died and around 30 people are missing after two passenger boats collided with each other in the Brahmaputra River in Jorhat in Assam.

