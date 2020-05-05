National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Official News, Press Information Department

221 stranded Pakistani nationals have been repatriated from Nairobi, Kenya

May 5, 2020

Islamabad, May 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): 221 stranded Pakistani nationals have been repatriated today from Nairobi, Kenya to Karachi via PIA flight 8762, following the suspension of flight operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says a press release received from Nairobi here today.

The stranded Pakistanis seen off by the High Commissioner and her team. They bid farewell with warm wishes for the safe return of the stranded Pakistanis. The High Commissioner lauded the coordinated efforts by Government of Pakistan, Foreign Ministry, PIA, Abdul Qadir Umar, Head of Pangani Tablighi Markaz and Government of Kenya for making the repatriation a possible.

For more information, contact:
Principal Information Officer,
Press Information Department (PID)
Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324
Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326
Email: piopid@gmail.com
Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner