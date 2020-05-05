221 stranded Pakistani nationals have been repatriated from Nairobi, Kenya

May 5, 2020

Islamabad, May 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): 221 stranded Pakistani nationals have been repatriated today from Nairobi, Kenya to Karachi via PIA flight 8762, following the suspension of flight operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says a press release received from Nairobi here today.

The stranded Pakistanis seen off by the High Commissioner and her team. They bid farewell with warm wishes for the safe return of the stranded Pakistanis. The High Commissioner lauded the coordinated efforts by Government of Pakistan, Foreign Ministry, PIA, Abdul Qadir Umar, Head of Pangani Tablighi Markaz and Government of Kenya for making the repatriation a possible.

