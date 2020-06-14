2,287 new COVID-19 cases emerged, 15 more died in Sindh: CM

June 14, 2020

KARACHI:As many as 2,287 new coronavirus cases were detected when 11,197 tests were conducted while 15 more patients died, lifting the death toll from the virus to 831 across Sindh province since the outbreak of the disease on 26th February.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued from CM House on Sunday. He said that 11,197 new tests were conducted which diagnosed 2,287 coronavirus cases that constituted 20.5 percent result. As far as 298,332 tests have been conducted so far against which 53,805 cases were diagnosed that constituted an overall 18 percent positive result of the total tests, the chief minster said.

According to Shah, 15 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus. Now the death toll stemming from COVID-19 has reached 831 or 1.5 percent of the total patients.

He said at present, 27,368 patients were under treatment, of them 25,483 were in home isolation, 96 at isolation centers and 1,789 at different hospitals. He added that 573 patients were in critical condition, of them 80 had been shifted on ventilators.

Shah said that 1,219 patients recovered overnight and discharged from the system. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 25,606 which showed a 47.7 percent recovery rate.

Giving district-wise breakup, the CM said that out of 2,287 cases, 1,499 belonged to Karachi, they include 418 in South, 369 East, 242 Central, 185 Korangi, 163 West and 122 Malir.

He said that Sukkur had 68 cases, Khairpur 49, Hyderabad 44, Ghotki 39, Matiari 38, Shaheed Benazirabad 37, Larkana 22, Sanghar 20, Mirpurkhas 15, Kashmore 14, Jamshoro 13, Sujawal 10, Thatta eight, Shikarpur and Dadu seven each, Badin four, Umarkot and Naushehro Feroze three each, Kambar and Jacobabad one each.

Shah urged the people of Sindh to follow the Standard Operating Producers (SOPs) and wear masks while going out of home besides avoiding crowding.

