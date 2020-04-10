National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » General, Official News

23 new covid-19 cases in IOK, total number reaches to 222

April 10, 2020

Srinagar, April 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, 23 more persons were tested positive of Coronavirus, today. Out of these new cases, 18 were reported in the Kashmir Valley and five in Jammu region. Now, the total number of COVID-19 patients has reached to 222 in the entire occupied territory. Of these 222 cases, 170 were reported in Kashmir, 37 in Jammu and 15 in Ladakh region.

 

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

 

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner