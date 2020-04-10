23 new covid-19 cases in IOK, total number reaches to 222

April 10, 2020

Srinagar, April 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, 23 more persons were tested positive of Coronavirus, today. Out of these new cases, 18 were reported in the Kashmir Valley and five in Jammu region. Now, the total number of COVID-19 patients has reached to 222 in the entire occupied territory. Of these 222 cases, 170 were reported in Kashmir, 37 in Jammu and 15 in Ladakh region.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts