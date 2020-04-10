Home » General, Official News
23 new covid-19 cases in IOK, total number reaches to 222
April 10, 2020
Srinagar, April 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, 23 more persons were tested positive of Coronavirus, today. Out of these new cases, 18 were reported in the Kashmir Valley and five in Jammu region. Now, the total number of COVID-19 patients has reached to 222 in the entire occupied territory. Of these 222 cases, 170 were reported in Kashmir, 37 in Jammu and 15 in Ladakh region.
