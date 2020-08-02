248,577 coronavirus patients recovered so far

August 2, 2020

Islamabad, August 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from the epidemic in the country have decreased to the lowest level, as 553 new cases and only six deaths were reported from the diseases during last twenty four hours. More than fourteen thousand coronavirus tests were conducted during this period.

A total of 248,577 coronavirus patients have so far recovered while the total death toll stands at 5,976. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed more than 685,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The United States, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

According to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University, over 17.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 10.5 million. World Health Organization says long-term response efforts are needed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic at national, regional, and global levels. In a statement, the Organization warned that the ongoing pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

