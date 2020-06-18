25% air space reopened for repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in different countries: Moeed Yusuf

June 17, 2020

Islamabad, June 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf says 25 percent air space has been reopened for repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to coronavirus pandemic. He was briefing the media after a meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) along with Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Moeed Yusuf said efforts are being made to repatriate all Pakistanis to the homeland within a month. He said eight airports are operational across the country for the repatriation purpose. He said up to 45,000 Pakistanis will be brought back to the country and they will be tested at airports. He said all returning Pakistanis will be bound for 14-day self-quarantine at their homes.

Speaking on the occasion, Zulfiqar Bukhari said 80,000 Pakistanis and 600 dead bodies have so far been brought back to the country. He said all returning Pakistanis should follow the SOPs and precautionary measures issued by the government. He said they will be closely monitored. He urged the returning Pakistanis to register themselves on the ministry’s website so that they would be given benefits from Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan Programs.

He said the government is well aware of the problems being faced by the overseas Pakistanis and is working effectively to address their problems. He said overseas Pakistanis have sent 20.6 billion dollars remittance to Pakistan after COVID-19, which is appreciable.

