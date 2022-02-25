25 more Covid patients die in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday reported 25 more deaths due to Covid and 1,122 new pandemic cases in the last 24 hours while the number of confirmed positive cases has risen to 1,506,450 and the countrywide death toll soared to 30,139 so far.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far, 13,486 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,058 in Sindh 6,235 in KP, 1,009 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB. Furthermore 566,505 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 500,395 in Punjab, 215,743 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,169 in Islamabad, 42,874 in Azad Kashmir, 35,316 in Balochistan and 11,448 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,299,843 coronavirus tests and 41,142 in the last 24 hours. 1,414,979 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,186 patients are in critical condition. The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.72 percent. So far, 124,309,711 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 510,878 in last 24 hours. 96,218,183 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 389,409 received their second dose in last 24 hours.