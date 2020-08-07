National

258,099 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan

August 7, 2020

Islamabad, August 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): The total number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country has reached 258,099 making it a significant count. According to the latest statistics, there are now 18,494 active cases in Pakistan. 782 new cases were reported over the last twenty-four hours. The death toll from the virus has reached 6052 with 17 new deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

