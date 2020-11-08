KARACHI:The Diabetic Association of Pakistan and WHO Collaborating Centre Karachi organized a health awareness program on Sunday to mark the World Diabetes Day to be observed November 14.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Abdul Basit, said that Pakistan is one of the countries having a very high prevalence of diabetes. Currently, there are more than 19 million people with diabetes in the country and 26.2 million Pakistanis will have diabetes by the year 2030.”

Nearly 9.6 million children are overweight and obese. In the past years, the occurrence of hypertension has doubled while that of obesity has tripled. “The rising tide of diabetes is a source of huge economic burden. To take as an example, the direct cost of treating a diabetic foot ulcer is between 21- 378 pounds,” he said.

“A nationwide diabetic foot clinic network has been established with the support of World Diabetes Foundation which so far includes 150-foot clinics. These efforts have resulted in reduction of amputation rate by 50%, “ he informed.

Professor M Zaman Shaikh, Joint Secretary, Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP) said diabetes prevention is as basic as eating more healthfully, becoming more physically active and losing extra fat. It’s never too late to start. “Making a few simple changes in your lifestyle now may help avoid the serious health complications of diabetes down the road.”

Exercise can help to lose weight, lower blood sugar, boost sensitivity to insulin, which helps keep blood sugar within a normal range, he said

Farhana Tabassum, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Director Undergraduate Programs, Ziauddin University, College of Nursing Field Expert Sindh Health Care Commission said Pakistan population growth rate between 1998-2017 was 2.40% which is currently approximated to 221,420,100 and in 50 years, it will double. WHO strongly advocates that nurses play a great role in reducing suffering, promoting health and preventing diseases, she said.

Professor Shabeen Naz Masood, Joint Secretary, Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP), Professor and Head Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Isra Medical University Karachi, said gestational diabetes mellitus is a substantial and growing health concern in many parts of the world. “Pakistani population is especially vulnerable to developing this condition because of genetic, social, and environmental factors. Gestational diabetes has serious, long-term consequences for both baby and mother,” she said.

Lt Gen (R) Moin Uddin Haider, former Governor Sindh emphasized on the prevention and best management of diabetes to avoid complications.

A panel of experts comprising Prof Abdul Basit, Prof Ahmed Bilal, Prof M. Zaman Shaikh and Prof Shabeen Naz Masood replied the questions raised by the audience.