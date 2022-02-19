26 more lose battle against Covid-19 in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan on Saturday reported 26 deaths due to Covid and 1,983 new pandemic cases in the last 24 hours the total number of positive cases has surged to 1,498,676 while the countrywide death toll from the disease jumped to 29,976.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far, now 13,430 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,020 in Sindh 6,182 in KP, 1,002 in Islamabad, 780 in Azad Kashmir, 373 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 563,314 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 498,322 in Punjab 214,277 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,702 in Islamabad, 42,535 in Azad Kashmir 35,206 in Balochistan and 11,320 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,044,959 coronavirus tests and 47,780 in the last 24 hours. 1,399,000 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,439 patients are in critical condition. The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 4.15 percent.

So far, 122,046,024 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 600,992 in last 24 hours. 94,523,444 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 464,314 received their second dose in last 24 hours.