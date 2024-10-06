British and Middle Eastern educational institutions will establish two hundred and eighty skills centers in Pakistan to help prepare Pakistani work force for jobs worldwide.
This was decided during talks between a high-level international delegation with Pakistani education officials in Islamabad.
The visiting delegation included representatives from British and Middle Eastern educational establishments while Pakistani side was led by Federal Secretary Education Mohyuddin Wani and Chairperson National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Gulmina Bilal.
The delegation representatives said the candidates successfully completing the training in these centers will be given a joint certificate by Pakistani, UK and Gulf universities.
They said in the first phase, 80,000 jobs will be given to the successful candidates of the Skills Centers for which arrangements have already been made.