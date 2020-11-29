2,829 people tested COVID19 positive, 43 died during 24 hours

Islamabad, November 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Forty-three more people died of Coronavirus in the country over the last twenty-four hours. According to the latest statistics, 2,829 tested positive for Covid-19 during the last twenty-four hours after the tests of 40,369 people. The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 339,810. There are now 47,390 active cases in the country.

