29 suspects held; drugs recovered during search operation 

Islamabad, January 21, 2022 (PPI-OT):As many as 29 suspects were taken into custody by the capitol police during a massive search and comping operation conducted in limits of police Shams Colony, said a police spokesman on Thursday. According to details, a search operation was conducted in and around street no 20 to 30 and New Bokra on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials participated under the supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan.

During the search operation 29 suspects were shifted to police station for verification. Two drug peddlers were also arrested with drugs and cases were registered against them. During the search operation, 55 houses and 40 persons were searched and six motorbikes without document were shifted to police station. IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals. Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city.

