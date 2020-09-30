296,881 patients recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan

Islamabad, September 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): 747 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country after tests of 32031 people were conducted over the last twenty-four hours. According to the latest statistics, the pandemic claimed lives of five more people during the last twenty-four hours. 296,881 patients have so far recovered from the disease. There are now 8,903 active cases in the country.
