Home » Ministries, Official News
For more information, contact:
2nd Orientation session of NGO’s arranged by UCDP-1 and UCDP-2, city Faisalabad regarding Punjab Charity Act, 2018
July 4, 2020
Lahore, July 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): 2nd Orientation session of NGO’s arranged by UCDP-1 and UCDP-2, city Faisalabad regarding Punjab Charity Act, 2018 under the supervision of Mian Muhammad Zahid Div. Director Faisalabad Division and Khalid Bashir Deputy Director Faisalabad, dated 04-07-2020.
For more information, contact:
Social Welfare Department
Government of the Punjab
Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Secretary Office,
M-Block near International Market, Model Town, Lahore, Pakistan
Tel: +92-42-99232178-9
Website: https://swd.punjab.gov.pk/
Related Posts
PPI_Banner