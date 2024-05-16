﻿2nd phase of CPEC projects to spur growth in Pakistan’s economy: Ahsan

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has expressed the hope that phase II of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will make Pakistan center of trade, commerce and business in the region, connecting about three billion people.

According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN), he said second phase of CPEC projects will spur growth in Pakistan’s economy with development in infrastructure, innovation, agriculture and livelihood sectors.

The Minister said under livelihood projects, cooperation will be expanded in industrial and agricultural sector, enabling people to improve their livelihoods. He also highlighted the projects under innovation corridor for developing digital technology and green corridor for transition to renewable energy.

To a question about security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal reiterated Pakistan’s assurance that no humanly possible effort will be spared is this regard as these Chinese nationals are our highly esteemed guests.

He said we have a dedicated force comprising Army, police and paramilitary personnel whose mission is to only protect and safeguard Chinese, working on different projects.

The Minister expressed the pleasure that Pak-China friendship is unique as being the only bilateral relationship in the world which has always been on an upward trajectory without even a single downswing during the last seventy years.