3 accused involved in Peshawar incident identified: Rashid 

Islamabad, March 05, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the three accused involved in yesterday’s despicable incident in Peshawar have been identified. In a video message today (Saturday), he commended the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and the investigation agencies in this regard. He said the police will nab these accused in a matter of one or two days. The Minister also clarified that his ministry has not received any request from Nawaz Sharif for passport.

Commenting on the current political situation, Sheikh Rashid said the opposition parties have faced defeat in the Assembly in the past and they will again face defeat if they moved the no-confidence motion. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five years tenure. He, however, regretted that some elements are trying to fan anarchy when the country is moving ahead.

