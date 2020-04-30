3 Indian soldiers, 1 cop injured in Srinagar attack
Srinagar, April 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, at least four personnel of Indian forces were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar. Three personnel of Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal including an officer and a policeman were injured after unknown persons lobbed a grenade on a joint team of SSB and police stationed at a checkpoint in Nowhatta Chowk in Srinagar. On the other hand, unknown gunmen shot at and injured a former special police officer (SPO) of Indian police after barging into his house at Beig Mohalla in Kralgund area of Kupwara district.
