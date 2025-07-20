Sindh Minister for Energy, Development and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that three solar parks are being built in Sindh which will make it possible to supply more cheap electricity. Currently, the cheapest electricity in the country is being generated from Nooriabad Wind Power. Nasir Hussain Shah said that the IEEEEP Fair 2025, presented by Badar Expo, will serve as an important platform to promote Pakistani products in the international market. The event will be held from September 16 to 18 at the Karachi Expo Center, which was announced at a ceremony held at a local hotel. Participants included Badar Expo Solutions CEO Zaheer Nasir, Engineer Naveed Akram Ansari, Engineer Khalid, Mirza Akhtar Baig as well as diplomatic representatives from Iran and Turkey, and prominent figures from industry and commerce.
Minister Shah emphasized the fair’s potential to promote Pakistani products through a diverse exhibition of national and international products. He reiterated the Sindh government’s full support for such projects that enhance the country’s economic strength. Highlighting Pakistan’s significant economic potential, Shah said the provincial administration is focusing on green energy in view of environmental concerns and rising temperatures. As per the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, efforts are underway to provide low-cost electricity to the people of Sindh, while the Nooriabad wind project is currently generating the cheapest electricity in the country. The upcoming solar projects aim to further improve this access, and the fair will also provide an opportunity to showcase modern technologies.
The minister confirmed that three solar parks are currently under construction to increase the supply of low-cost electricity. Like previous years, the event is expected to be attended by domestic and foreign institutions.