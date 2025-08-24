The Prime Minister announced a plan to send 300 agricultural graduates to China for modern training. This program, going beyond the agricultural sector, aims to equip Pakistani youth with state-of-the-art technical skills. The Prime Minister emphasized the broader goal of building a debt-free and truly independent nation through technological advancement.
300 Pakistani Agricultural Graduates to Receive Modern Training in China
