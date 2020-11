QUETTA:Customs Intelligence Quetta Wednesday claimed to have seized 30,000 liters of illegal Irani diesel in an operation conducted in Mian Gundi area of the provincial capital.

According to Sami-ul-Haq, Director Customs Intelligence, diesel was being smuggled in LPG Bowser, however, staff of Customs Intelligence foiled the smuggling bid. He added that LPG Bowser, which was being used for smuggling, had been seized. He said previously, LPG Bowser had also been used for smuggling of betel nuts.