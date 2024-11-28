The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa has said that thirty-two cases have been registered in connection with the 24th November violent protest of a political party.
Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi on Thursday along with the CPO (Central Police Office) of Rawalpindi and DPO (District Police Officer) Attock, he said 1151 protestors have also been arrested and the verification of data has revealed that sixty-four of them were Afghan nationals.
The RPO said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors were violent. He said police demonstrated restraint and none of the protestor was injured in Rawalpindi region.
He, however, said the protestors resorted to direct firing on the police and one hundred and seventy police personnel including senior officials were injured on 24th November.
He said the police vehicles were also damaged by the protestors. The CPO Rawalpindi said the protestors also tried to ran over their vehicles on the police deployment.
The DPO Attock said law will take its course against the violent protestors and they will be brought to justice.