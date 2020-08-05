32 injured in cracker attack on JI rally in Karachi

August 5, 2020

Karachi:At least 10 people were injured when some miscreants hurled a cracker at the rally of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) here on Wednesday. Health department sources said the injured were rushed to the JPMC, AKUH, LMUH and Al-Mustafa hospitals.

As per details, Jamaat e Islami (JI) Karachi chapter staged a rally at Masjid Baitul Mukarram on University Road to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. As the rally was marching to the Hassan Square some miscreants attacked it with a cracker, creating chaos.

At least 32 people were injured and shifted to local hospital. However, no death was reported. Police and law enforcing agencies have started probe into the incident.

