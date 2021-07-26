32 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country

KARACHI: As many as 32 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 3,752 new virus cases emerged. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 23,048 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Monday, a total of 1,008,446 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 367,092 were in Sindh, 353,238 in Punjab, 29,571 in Balochistan, 141,925 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 85,780 in Islamabad, 7,747 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 23,093 in Azad Kashmir. However, 927,599 patients have recovered from the disease so far.