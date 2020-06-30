34 more lose lives in Covid-19 disease in Sindh as cases tally reaches 84,656

June 30, 2020

Karachi, June 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): The coronavirus in Sindh claimed 34 more lives and infected another 2,655 persons overnight, lifting the death toll to 1,377 and cases tally to 84,656. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday.

He said that 9,435 samples were tested which detected 2,655 new cases that constituted 28 percent detection ratio, one of the highest rate. He added that so far, 453,386 tests had been conducted against which 84,656 patients were diagnosed, of them 46,824, including 1208 recovered overnight and returned to normal life. “The recovery rate in Sindh comes to 55 percent,” the CM said.

According to Shah, 34 more patients died of the virus, lifting the death toll to 1,377 that constitute 1.6 percent death ratio. “We are trying to control death rate by diagnosing the patients in time and start their treatment,” he said. Currently, 36,455 patients are under treatment, of them 34,785 are at home Isolation, 166 at isolation centers and 1504 at different hospitals of the province, Shah said that currently, 708 patients were in critical condition, of them 102 had been shifted onto the ventilators.

The CM said that Karachi had 686 new cases, of them 252 East, 175 South, 107 Central, 62 Malir, 49 West and 44 Korangi. He added that Hyderabad had 93, Ghotki 76, Sukkur 74, Jamshoro 45, Mirkhas 34, Khairpur 34, Tando Allahyar 32, Jacobabad 28, Sanghar 23, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Larkana 22, Shikarpur 19, Kambar 19, Umerkot 12, Dadu 13, Badin and Nasushehro Feroze nine each, Sujawal six, Tando Mohammad Khan five, Thatta four and Kashmore and Matiari one each. The chief minister urged the people of Sindh to stay safe by observing SOPs issued by the government.

